Sioux Falls Man Sentenced to 30 Years in Deputy-Involved Shooting

44-year-old George Rinzy, Jr., has been sentenced to 30 years in prison following a deputy-involved shooting in May.

Rinzy, Jr. faced three counts of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer with each count carrying a sentence of 30 years. Court documents say Rinzy, Jr. will serve the time concurrently.

Court documents say Rinzy, Jr. originally pleaded not guilty before changing his plea to guilty but mentally ill.

On May 21, deputies and corrections officers of the Minnehaha County Jail responded to an individual causing a disturbance at the front entrance of the jail. 44-year-old George Rinzy, Jr., broke the glass door to the jail.

Authorities say Rinzy, Jr., refused to cooperate with law enforcement and charged at law enforcement with knives, before being shot by a Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Deputy.

In June, South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg and the South Dakota Department of Criminal Investigation released a summary of the officer-involved shooting and concluded it was justified.

PREVIOUS STORY (JUNE 20)

Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg says a deputy-involved shooting outside the Minnehaha County Jail in May was justified. Ravnsborg and the Division of Criminal Investigation released their summary into the deputy-involved shooting on Thursday.

According to the summary, deputies and corrections officers of the Minnehaha County Jail responded to an individual

causing a disturbance at the front entrance of the jail. It states that the suspect, 44-year-old George Rinzy, Jr., broke the glass door to the jail.

It says Rinzy, Jr., refused to cooperate with law enforcement and charged at law enforcement with knives, before being shot by a Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Deputy.

“It is my conclusion that the Minnehaha County Deputy was justified in firing his weapon and using lethal force,” said Ravnsborg. “I would like to thank the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office and the Deputy for their service and complete cooperation in this investigation.”

Rinzy, Jr., was arrested at the hospital on multiple assaults on law enforcement officer charges.