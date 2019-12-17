Sioux Falls Mom Facing Child Endangerment Charge

SIOUX FALLS

A Sioux Falls mother was arrested after police say she was intoxicated and that her one-year-old boy was not appropriately dressed for the weather.

Police received a call from a bystander who witnessed a woman walking with a stroller when the stroller fell over. Police located the woman and her one-year-old near 15th Street and Prairie Avenue shortly after.

Police say the woman, 37-year-old Cori Lee Henry, was intoxicated. The one-year-old was reportedly only wearing a coat and a hat without shoes or a blanket in 20-degree weather. Police say the exposed parts of the one-year-old’s skin was bright red.

Henry was arrested on child endangerment and possession of a controlled substance charge. Police say Henry was found with prescription pills, not in a prescription bottle.

Police were not able to give details but say the one-year-old is in a safe environment.