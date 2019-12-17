Washington Girls Upset Lincoln, BV Boys Beat Patriots

SIOUX FALLS and BRANDON, SD… The top-ranked Lincoln girls basketball team ran into a talented Washington team Tuesday night and lost to the Warriors on their home court 68-54. The Warriors were led by sophomore Ndjakalenga Mwenentanda who scored 20 points and freshman Taylor Thompson and Eden Hullinger each added a dozen. Emma Osmundson led the Pats with 19 points and USD-bound Morgan Hansen had 17 points.

In the boys game in Brandon, The Lynx also got the best of the patriots with a 54-45 win. Gavin Terhark led the way for Brandon Valley with 17 points and 10 rebounds. The Lynx are ranked 2nd in “AA” and are defending state champions.