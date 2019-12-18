Aberdeen Police Arrest Two in String of Vandalism
ABERDEEN, S.D.
Two people have been arrested after a string of vandalisms in Aberdeen.
Police say at least 50 vehicles all around the city were damaged in a large vandalism spree overnight Tuesday. Police say the suspects fired a BB gun from a moving vehicle and shot at parked cars.
22-year-old Brendan Dennis Grover of Aberdeen has been charged with felony intentional damage, discharging air rifle within city limits, and 60 counts of misdemeanor intentional damage.
19-year-old Dawson Glen Gahm of Hitchcock has been charged with aiding and abetting felony intentional damage.
Police say more charges and arrests are expected.