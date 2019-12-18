Details Released on Fatal Plane Crash Near Chamberlain

In this photo, taken Monday in Chamberlain, South Dakota, an NTSB air safety investigator begins the initial examination of the wreckage of the Pilatus PC-12 that crashed on Nov. 30, 2019, at 12:30 p.m. CT shortly after departure from Chamberlain Municipal Airport. NTSB Photo

SOUTH DAKOTA

The National Transportation Safety Board released it’s preliminary report this week on a fatal plane crash near chamberlain.

Nine people on board were killed, including the pilot, and three were injured.

The National Transportation Safety Board says the Pilatus PC-12 Aircraft recorded two minutes of in flight data during the short flight. Just after takeoff, the report says that a cockpit stall warning and a stick shaker became active.

Pilatus PC-12 Pilot Lawrence Lukas said, “There is a stall warning in almost every aircraft, but a stall means you’ve stopped developing lift. Okay, you know okay somethings going on. The stick shaker comes in a couple seconds after that, and you know the control yoke airplane, it starts vibrating in your hands starts shaking back and forth and that’s a tactile indication to the pilot that ‘Hey I’m about ready to stall this plane.'”

According to the NTSB, before takeoff a witness said the pilot and a passenger spent three hours clearing ice and snow from the aircraft. A necessary step if a plane plans on flying.

Private Pilot Aaron Smith said, “So when you get a layer of ice on there it changes that airflow over the wing and it disrupts the lift.”

Lukas added, “It’s the airflow over the top of the wing that actually makes the plane to fly. It seems like it would be the air hitting the bottom pushes the plane up, but it is actually the curved surface over the top of the wing that causes low pressure around the top and the airplane going up.”

The NTSB says the plane reached a maximum height of 460 feet. Smith says that around the runway is where most plane crashes take place.

“Your heart goes out to the families of that, especially in the pilot community.” Smith continued, “A lot of people don’t realize that 90% of plane accidents are on take-off or landing.

According to the report, the aircraft was found just under a mile from the runway. There were twelve people on board.

The NTSB says the investigation is ongoing and could take up to two years to complete.

At this time, they have not determined the cause of the crash.