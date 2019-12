Granite City Files for Bankruptcy; Restaurants Expected to Stay Open

SIOUX FALLS

The owners of a popular Sioux Falls restaurant are filing for bankruptcy.

Granite City announced it has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy while it works on restructuring its business. The group is also working on a sale to another company.

Management expects to continue operations without interruption during the Chapter 11 case. Granite City has restaurants in 13 states, including four in Minnesota and three in Iowa.