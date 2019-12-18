Hutmacher and Dekkers Make it Official

CHAMBERLAIN, SD and HAWARDEN, IA… Two of the top high school talents made it official Wednesday. Chamberlain’s Nash Hutmacher has his choice from a wide variety of D-I school in both football and wrestling where he has had a dominating high school career. But he chose the gridiron close to home and will continue to wear red for the Cornhuskers of Nebraska. Nash is excited to be part of the turnaround in Lincoln under head coach Scott Frost and expecting the upward trend to start next fall. “Coach Frost obviously did it at UCF and turned that program right around . To me these last couple of seasons, it’s kind of what you can expect with a new guy coming in. He’s not going to do it in 2 years really and the last couple of years none of his guys that he’s recruited were even in there playing. So this year will be kind of the first year that a lot of his recruits are in there playing so that’s when I think you’re going to start seeing that change and I’m just excited to be part of that change…”

Hunter Dekkers made his decision a long time ago to play his college football at Iowa State. The record-setting quarterback from West Sioux has been really good ever since he was little. So his rise to success has been no surprise to his head coach…and teammate Kade Lynott who was a record-setting wide receiver for the Falcons, expects big things from his teammate at the Division One level.

Ryan Schwiesow, West Sioux Football Coach says: “He’s been a pretty special athlete ever since he was little. A lot of times kids get complacent that way, they’re heads above everybody else when they’re younger and they don’t work for it. But he’s continued to work and that’s what’s got him to the point where he’s at now…”

Kade Lynott, West Sioux Senior WR says: “I think he’s going to go there and compete right away and he’s going to try and get the starting job and I think he was made for this…”

Hunter was one of the top high school quarterbacks in the country and re-wrote the record books in Iowa while leading his team to back-to-back state championships as a sophomore and junior.