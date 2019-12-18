“It’s been exhilarating”: Founders Sell Josiah’s Coffeehouse

Some would say

Josiah’s Coffeehouse in downtown Sioux Falls is best known for their fresh coffee and pastries.

New leadership has been in the works since the founders decided to sell.

Steve Hildebrand and Mike Pierce founded Josiah’s Coffeehouse in 2012.

But, this coffee shop is set to head into the New Year with new owners. The sale came up as a coincidence only a few months ago.

“It’s been exhilarating. It’s been exhausting,” says Hildebrand.

“Kibbi McCormick, who is one of the buyers, her stepmother was in here …She owns The Original Pancake House… And I joked with her that she should buy Josiah’s and she said no. She called me a few days later and said ‘You know what, my stepdaughter might be interested.’”

Starting January 1st, 2020, Kibbi McCormick– director of operations at the Original Pancake House– and Tom Pepper will be the new owners.

“It was shocking. It makes sense,” says Josiah’s employee Jacob Logue.

Hildebrand says, “…biggest reason we’re selling, my partner is ready to retire and I’m ready to get this foundation going.”

Hildebrand says his foundation has been in the works for about four years- And it’s time to start making a difference.

“…to help kids in the schools with the highest rates of poverty here in Sioux Falls… and get into these schools and try to make an impact with these kids and try to give them a better life.”

As for Pierce, “This is about the fourth time he’s retired, this time I think it’s gonna stick.”

“I come in at 3:30 every morning. He comes in at 5 every morning. We work 7 days a week…”

Saying goodbye to the long workdays won’t be too difficult for Hildebrand and pierce.

“The hardest part is letting go of the near daily relationships that you have with so many of your customers walking through the doors.”

“Letting go of, you know, the daily tasks is not that hard, it’s the relationships”

“I hate to call him a father figure but, you know, a strong presence… He makes sure you do the right thing,” says Logue

Josiah’s is located on West 12th Street in downtown Sioux Falls.

They moved to this location in 2018.