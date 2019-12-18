Legacy Moment: Pelosi Leads ‘Somber’ Trump Impeachment

As members vote, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., stands on the dais, during a vote on the article II of impeachment against President Donald Trump, Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

WASHINGTON (AP)

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is getting a legacy moment she did not want as the House impeaches President Donald Trump.

Pelosi spent much of the historic day Wednesday seated toward the back of the chamber, clad in black and with a purposely chosen accessory: a mace brooch, symbol of the House and the speaker’s authority. Then she climbed into the speaker’s chair and presided over Trump’s impeachment.

She ended the day by refusing to say whether – or when — the House will send the articles of impeachment to the Senate for trial.