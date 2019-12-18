One Dead After Grain Bin Accident
HARTINGTON, NEBRASKA – A 60-year-old man has died after being trapped in a grain bin.
The Cedar County Sheriff’s Office identified the victim as Kelly J Burbach of Coleridge.
Burbach, an employee of Hansen Farms, was extricated from the grain bin and pronounced dead at the scene.
Central Valley Ag Emergency Rescue Team, Hartington Fire & Rescue, Hartington EMS, Coleridge Fire & Rescue, Coleridge EMS, Lifenet, and Cedar County Sheriff’s Office all responded to the incident.