One Dead After Grain Bin Accident

HARTINGTON, NEBRASKA – A 60-year-old man has died after being trapped in a grain bin.

The Cedar County Sheriff’s Office identified the victim as Kelly J Burbach of Coleridge.

Burbach, an employee of Hansen Farms, was extricated from the grain bin and pronounced dead at the scene.

Central Valley Ag Emergency Rescue Team, Hartington Fire & Rescue, Hartington EMS, Coleridge Fire & Rescue, Coleridge EMS, Lifenet, and Cedar County Sheriff’s Office all responded to the incident.