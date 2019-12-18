Plan to Import Cheaper Canadian Drugs Advances Under Trump

WASHINGTON (AP) – The Trump administration is moving ahead with its plan to allow Americans to safely and legally get access to lower-cost prescription drugs from Canada. Health officials have unveiled a proposed legal framework for patients to eventually get medicines from other countries, subject to U.S. safeguards. Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar traveled to Florida on Wednesday to promote the plan with Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis. The White House is eager to show progress on prescription drug costs, but the import plan may not have much impact before the 2020 elections. Lawmakers in Congress are at odds over major drug pricing legislation. The pharmaceutical industry has opposed drug importation.