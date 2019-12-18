Someone You Should Know: Adeline’s Christmas Wish to Give

WINFRED, S.D.-While many kids can’t wait to open gifts on Christmas Day, a young girl near the town of Howard is excited for something else. Instead of presents under her Christmas tree, Adeline Halverson has 231 books. That’s because this Christmas the 11-year-old has only one wish.

“I asked my family and friends to give all of my Christmas gifts to the Sanford Children’s Castle,” said Adeline.

“My Christmas wish is for you to enjoy these books and get better soon.”

For several weeks, Adeline has been been collecting books for kids who will be spending Christmas at the Sanford Children’s Hospital.

“I want all the children at the hospital to have something they can keep forever,” said Adeline.

The goal was 25 to 50 books. She’s overwhelmed by everyone’s generosity.

“Kind of nerve racking and kind of surprising,” said Adeline.

“I put her on Facebook and let her do a Facebook live and invited friends and family and next thing we knew we had family as far away as California and Michigan buying books to people that are local, people that don’t really know my daughter and just really reaching out due to the generosity of her heart and the way she lit up on Facebook when she was showing the books,” said Kimberly Halverson, Adeline’s Mother.

231 books means there are enough books for every child to get one. This idea was inspired by Adeline’s older brother Calvin.

“He used to go there when I was little and I want to thank all the nurses and doctors there,” said Adeline.

As a baby, Calvin struggled with failure to thrive and was in and out of the hospital for issues like swallowing. Now he’s a healthy 12-year-old kid, which adeline says is a gift in itself. Presents are not something many kids would be okay giving up, but Adeline says it’s a good feeling.

“Knowing that I’m going to give to others instead of being greedy,” said Adeline.

“I think that’s nice of her and thoughtful and caring,” said Calvin.

“It was humbling to see my 11-year-old daughter have such generosity and kindness for children she’s never met,” said Kimberly.

Adeline hopes to inspire others to give this christmas because that’s what the season is all about.

Adeline will be donating the books to Sanford Children’s Hospital in Sioux Falls this Friday afternoon.