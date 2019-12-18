South Dakota Symphony Welcoming Holiday Travelers at SF Airport

SIOUX FALLS

Travelers coming through the Sioux Falls Regional Airport are getting a holiday surprise this week.

The South Dakota Symphony is performing holiday favorites in the airport atrium. Travelers are able to pull up a chair and listen to the classics like ‘Rudolph the Rednosed Reindeer’ and ‘Winter Wonderland.’

“For the airport or whoever is putting it on, to take the time for the passengers, I really love this. This makes a traveling experience more pleasant,” said one traveler.

The concerts run the rest of the week from 11 a.m. to noon and are free for the public as well.