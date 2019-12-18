Trump Administration Advances Prescription Drug Import Plan

WASHINGTON – The Trump administration is moving ahead with its plan to allow Americans to safely and legally get access to lower-cost prescription drugs from Canada. On Wednesday health officials unveiled a proposed legal framework for patients to eventually get medicines from other countries, subject to U.S. safeguards.

The White House is eager to show progress on prescription drug costs, but the import plan may not have much impact before the 2020 elections. A recent poll shows most Americans think President Donald Trump has not done enough to lower costs. And lawmakers in Congress are at odds over major drug pricing legislation. The pharmaceutical industry has opposed drug importation.