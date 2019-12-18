Trump Impeached on Charges of Abuse of Power, Obstruction



WASHINGTON (AP)

President Donald Trump is striking a defiant tone in the wake of becoming only the third president in American history to be impeached.

Trump was hosting a rally in Michigan Wednesday night when the House approved two articles of impeachment that accuse him of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

As expected, the House votes were mainly along party lines. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Trump’s actions had given lawmakers no choice.

In a record-long two-hour rally speech, Trump told supporters that the effort against him was “illegal” and accused Democrats of demonstrating “deep hatred and disdain” for voters.