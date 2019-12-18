USD’s Williamson Bummed But Proud After NIVC Championship Loss

VERMILLION, SD… The USD volleyball team’s season came to an end Tuesday night in Vermillion when the Coyotes lost 3-0 to the NIVC champions from Georgia Tech. But the Coyotes won 4 straight games in the post season tournament to make the title tilt and head coach Leann Williamson couldn’t be prouder of her team’s season. “Unfortunately ending on a loss is tough. But we talked about it and not many teams end on a win. I think this team should be extremely proud, I know they should be extremely proud of what they’ve accomplished all year. Yeah, we hate that we lost. I think every single one of these players would have loved to come out with a win and it does sting…”