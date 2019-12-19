Coyotes Face Big Challenge at South Carolina

Coyotes Face Big Challenge at South Carolina

Share this...



Linkedin

Pinterest



VERMILLION, SD… The USD women’s basketball team is off to a fantastic start with an 11-1 record and ranked 21st in the Coaches Poll and 25th in the Associated Press poll. But Sunday they face 5th ranked South Carolina on the road in what will be their biggest test not only this season, but since they made the jump to Division One.

Ciara Duffy, USD Senior says: “I think it’s definitely one that everyone has had marked on the calendar because it is a really good team and nationally recognized team. But like Hannah said, every game is important, no game is special. So we’re going to go in and stick to what we know we can do…”

Dawn Plitzuweit, USD Women’s Basketball Coach says: “A challenging game not just to play against but a challenging game to simulate in practice. And so it will be a challenge for us to try to get our players as ready for that as possible…”