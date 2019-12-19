Dogs Relieve Stress for Students During Finals Week

YANKTON

Yankton High School has a new student organization bringing awareness to Mental Health.

This week, Bring Change to Mind, is bringing dogs to school to help student’s relieve stress during finals week.

President of Bring Change to Mind Lauren Bruening said, “It’s just so stressful, school’s very stressful and this just relieves it so much.”

For students at Yankton High School, the last week of the semester can be stressful time, but one student organization is trying to help with that by giving them the opportunity to spend some time with a furry friend.

“The dogs really just help with stress levels. Since it’s semester test week we decided, how do we bring down the stress levels? Dogs, everybody loves the dogs. You can kind of see the way that everyone relaxes when they sit down when the dog comes up to them and you’re petting it,” Bruening added.

Bring Change to Mind teamed up with the Heartland Humane Society to bring dogs into school, helping students and teachers relax during finals week.

“It’s a stressful week for teachers too, for students, teachers, the whole school so having these dogs in here is just a great way for everyone to relieve stress,” said Co-Adviser of Bring Change to Mind Amy Reyes.

The dogs are only at the school the last two days of the semester, but even before they arrived they were already a fan favorite in the school hallways.

Bruening said, “Everyone has really been talking about dogs and like their dogs. I’m walking down the halls and I can hear people say ‘did you hear there’s dogs’ coming?’

Ultimately, the dogs are here for the students, giving them a study break and helping them relieve whatever stress they may have.

Reyes added, “So whatever we can do as a a community, especially as an education community, to help students manage that stress we try to do and that’s what this event is about.”

All dogs brought into school are up for adoption.

Reyes says it’s even possible a dog could find a new home with a student during the event.

They are in the YHS Library from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday and Friday.