Harrisburg Girls Roll, Roosevelt Boys Edge Washington

HARRISBURG and SIOUX FALLS, SD… The Harrisburg girls jumped out to a big lead early behind the 3-point shooting of Any Phipps and Faith Van Holland taking a 21-8 lead after the 1st quarter and they went on to beat Watertown 71-20 Thursday night.

However at the Roosevelt gym the boys game between the Riders and Washington Warriors came right down to the wire. Nate Gilbertson put the Warriors up by 4 in the final quarter. But the Riders rallied as Tyler Feldkamp’s floater tied the game. He finished with 16 points. And Michael Paulson’s 3 put them ahead to stay as they finished the game on a 13-4 run and won 51-46. Paulson led Roosevelt with 17 points.