Lennox Girls Roll, Boys Edge Madison in OT

LENNOX, SD… It was two very different game in Lennox Thursday night. The 2nd-ranked Oriole girls gave up just 5 points in the first half to the Bulldogs and rolled to a 51-23 victory. Rianna Fillipi led the way with 16 points and SDSU-bound Madysen Vlastuin had 15 for Lennox.

But the boys game was an entirely different game. It was tied after the 1st, 3rd and 4th quarters and went to overtime where the 5th-ranked Orioles prevailed 58-56. Peyton Eich led the way with 20 points for the Orioles with Josh Arlt scoring 16 points and Will Daugherty 13. Tyler Tappe led the Bulldogs with 20 points and Keaten Nighbert had 17. Both teams are now 2-1.