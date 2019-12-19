McConnell Blasts House Impeachment, Pledges Senate Action

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Ky., speaks on the Senate floor, Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019 at the Capitol in Washington. (Senate TV via AP)

WASHINGTON (AP)

The top Senate Republican is denouncing the House impeachment of President Donald Trump and reassuring the president’s supporters that “moments like this are why the United States Senate exists.”

Sen. Mitch McConnell, in a Thursday floor speech, accused House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of being afraid to send “their shoddy work product to the Senate.”

Pelosi threw uncertainty into the impeachment process late Wednesday by refusing to say when she would send two impeachment articles to the Senate for a trial.

The House charged Trump with abusing his power and obstructing Congress,, accusations stemming from his pressure on Ukraine to announce investigations of his political rival as Trump withheld U.S. aid.