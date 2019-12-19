Rudy Navarette, Tradehome Donate 130 Shoes to Boys & Girls Club

Share this...



Linkedin

Pinterest



SIOUX FALLS, S.D.

For the second year in a row, Rudy Navarrete’s is donating shoes to the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Sioux Empire.

The owner of the tex-mex restaurant teamed up with Tradehome Shoes and received donations from customers. Around 13o pairs of shoes were gifted to kids on Thursday.

“Just seeing them light up, seeing the excitement, you know how shoes make run faster, jump higher. They all definitely were, just lit up,” said Rudy Navarrete.

Rudy says as long as he’s around, he plans to do this every year.