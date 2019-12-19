Senate Passes Thune Sponsored Anti-Robocall Bill

FILE - In this Aug. 11, 2019, file photo, a man uses a cell phone in New Orleans. Major phone companies are telling the country’s state attorneys general that they will do more against robocalls. It’s the latest step from government and industry to combat the growing problem. (AP Photo/Jenny Kane, File)

The Senate passed the Traced Act on Thursday in the fight against robocalls.

Senator John Thune sponsored the bipartisan bill which is expected to be signed by the president. The bill requires phone companies to offer free call-blocking apps and verify that the number calling you is real.

Senator Thune says the bill is a big step in the fight.

“Our bill won’t do away with every robocall, but it’ll go a long way toward ripping people not only of the nuisance and annoying calls but also of those calls that take advantage of our vulnerable population. It’s high time this legislation passed. It’s the kind of bipartisan bill that Congress should be working on and I hope we see more of it in the future,” said Senator Thune.

The Traced Act allowed the FCC to hand out fines of up to $10,000 per call to people who don’t follow telemarketing restrictions.