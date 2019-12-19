Sioux Empire Community Theatre Opens Performances of “Tuesdays With Morrie”

Details on the show, and the case for supporting local actors year-round wherever they may be

If you are looking to take in a wonderful performance to take in this holiday season, here’s one that will touch the heart. Tickets are still available for the production of “Tuesdays with Morrie”, which opens Thursday night, December 19 in Sioux Falls. The Sioux Empire Community Theatre production runs through the weekend after Christmas.

Actor and Executive Director for the Sioux Empire Community Theatre, Robin Byrne joined the KDLT News Today team to talk about the performance.