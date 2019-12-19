Tips to Lessen the Stress of Holiday Hosting

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.- Between cooking, family visits, travel and shopping, the holidays can be a pretty stressful time of year. If you’re the one hosting this year’s Christmas party, that adds even more to your plate.

“You don’t do this everyday, so it can be overwhelming and stressful,” said Mel Schlichenmayer.

Schlichenmayer is an event consultant with with Complete Weddings and Events in Sioux Falls. If your planning a holiday party she says not to try to do it all on your own.

“Take it like kind of one step at a time, don’t try, like if you feel yourself getting overwhelmed just like step back, maybe call, ask for help from someone and go from there,” said Schlichenmayer.

When it comes to food, she recommends you cater it because it takes one less item off your plate.

“Then there will be people there that can serve you, make sure everything is stalked and full if you’re having a buffet and then they will clear the tables for you and things like that as well and you can just concentrate on being a great host,” said Schlichenmayer.

An important part of any party is the entertainment. Besides music, Schlichenmayer says a popular trend is a photo booth where people can dress up with fun props and take silly photos.

“Photo booths are so much fun. If you hire them done, they will customize strips for you. There’s four different photos that you can get on there and you can put your name or your company if you’re having a company party or just happy holidays,” said Schlichenmayer.

Or you can DIY your own booth with a background and props.

Most importantly she says have fun with it.

“Everything is customizable in the event planning world,” said Schlichenmayer.