Tire of Hearing About Impeachment? You’re Not Alone

Share this...



Linkedin

Pinterest



Since the whistleblower complaint was released at the end of September, it may seem like impeachment news has consumed our country ever since.

If you’re getting tired of hearing about it, you’re not alone.

“It’s only the fourth time in over 200 years that congress has exercised this power,” says Augustana Political Science Professor Ted Masthay.

But some Americans are feeling a bit immune to the severity of Impeachment.

“I sort of feel, and most data shows that there isn’t as much interest in it as you might expect,” says Masthay.

Masthay says the lack of interest could be a symptom of extreme opposition of political parties, at a level our country hasn’t seen since the Civil War.

“You have this sense of Republicans are sort of dismissing this as nonsense, Democrats will make the case that this is extremely serious and there’s no overlap to the two. It doesn’t appear to be getting better. It appears to be getting worse,” says Masthay.

But then there’s also President Trump’s take that the looming of impeachment has enhanced his support

“This idea that nothing can really hurt him, and to be fair to him, his public approval ratings have remained unbelievably steady over the past three years. Not high but very steady. There appears to be almost nothing he can do that erodes his sort of base-line level of public approval,” says Masthay.

But the public’s fatigue doesn’t lessen the severity of impeachment.

“It’s the strongest institutional signal that can be sent to a president. You know, a substantial amount of Congress and therefore the public thinks that you are unfit for office,” says Masthay.