Two More Arrests Made in String of Vandalism in Aberdeen

ABERDEEN, S.D.

Two more people have been arrested in connection with a string of vandalism in Aberdeen.

Police say they have received more than 100 reports of damage to individual vehicles in Aberdeen and the surrounding areas.

On Wednesday, 22-year-old Brendan Dennis Grover and 19-year-old Dawson Glen Gahm were arrested in connection with the vandalism. 18-year-old Wyatt Hammer and 19-year-old Stetson Baloun have also been arrested.

Police say the suspects also targeted outdoor Christmas decorations.

Police are asking residents to check their vehicles, homes, and Christmas decorations for damage. To report any damage, call 626-7911.

PREVIOUS STORY

Two people have been arrested after a string of vandalisms in Aberdeen.

Police say at least 50 vehicles all around the city were damaged in a large vandalism spree overnight Tuesday. Police say the suspects fired a BB gun from a moving vehicle and shot at parked cars.

22-year-old Brendan Dennis Grover of Aberdeen has been charged with felony intentional damage, discharging air rifle within city limits, and 60 counts of misdemeanor intentional damage.

19-year-old Dawson Glen Gahm of Hitchcock has been charged with aiding and abetting felony intentional damage.

Police say more charges and arrests are expected.