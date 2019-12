U.S. House Passes USMCA Trade Agreement

After more than a year of talks, the U.S. House has passed the USMCA trade agreement, sending it to the Senate.

Congressman Dusty Johnson says the deal will grow the economy by $68 billion and add 176,000 new jobs. The USMCA isn’t being celebrated by everyone though.

Last week, the president of the South Dakota Farmers Union called out the deal, saying it does not help struggling farmers and ranchers and that they were better off with NAFTA.