Bruns’ 44 Points Lead Dakota Valley To Big Win Over Canton

Battle Of Unbeatens Goes To Panthers 77-49

NORTH SIOUX CITY, IA — Dakota Valley’s Paul Bruns went off for 44 points, nearly outscoring Canton by himself in the Panthers 77-49 victory on Friday night in North Sioux City. Dakota Valley improves to 3-0 while the C-Hawks suffered their first loss (3-1).

Click on the video viewer for highlights!