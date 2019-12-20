Coyotes Eager To Measure Up With Elite South Carolina Program

USD At South Carolina Sunday

Share this...



Linkedin

Pinterest



VERMILLION, S.D. — Playing a difficult non-conference schedule has helped push the USD women’s basketball team into the top 25 in consecutive years and even helped them get an at-large berth to the Big Dance last year.

And this weekend will give the Coyotes a chance to make a statement against perhaps the toughest opponent they’ve ever faced in the Division One era.

USD heads to Columbia, South Carolina on Sunday for their non-conference finale against the Gamecocks at 11 AM. Both teams come in at 11-1 with South Carolina ranked 5th in the associated press poll and 6th in the coaches, while the Coyotes are 21st that poll and 25th in the AP.

Just three years ago the Gamecocks played in Sioux Falls at the NCAA Regional, and the following year they won the national championship.

It’s an elite program in women’s college basketball, and a challenge the Coyotes are eager to measure up to.