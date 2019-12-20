Hahn Expects Good Dual Between SDSU & Minnesota

Jacks Host Gophers In Home Opener

BROOKINGS, S.D. — It’s a big night on the mats in Brookings where the SDSU wrestlers host 15th ranked Minnesota at 7 PM in their first dual at Frost Arena this season.

It’s been more than 40 years since the Jacks last defeated the Gophers in a dual, though some of their more recent ones have been close. It always means a little more to SDSU coach Damion Hahn since he’s a Minnesota alum and former national champion with the Gophers. Now he’s just looking for continued improvement out of his young squad, and expects a good dual.