Lincoln Pulls Away For Big Win At O’Gorman

Patriot Boys Prevail 59-45

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — The 5th-ranked O’Gorman boy’s basketball team suffered it’s second loss to a Sioux Falls city rival on Friday night, falling to the visiting Patriots 59-45.

Lincoln’s Sam Fawcett scored a game-high 19 points while Max Burchill chipped in 16. Akoi Akoi led the Knights with 12 points.

Click on the video viewer for highlights!