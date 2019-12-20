The Secret Ingredient: Best Sugar Cookies to Make for the Holidays
How to make Staci Perry Mergenthal's Cream Cheese Cookie Cutouts
With just a few days left between now and Christmas, you may be scrambling to whip up a nice array of cookies to feed guests in town for the holiday. Food blogger and baker Staci Perry Mergenthal joined the KDLT Today News team in the studio with a simple yet delicious recipe for sugar cookies! (Hint: butter and cream cheese)
Cream cheese cookie cutouts
INGREDIENTS
- 2 cups butter softened
- 1 package (8 ounces) cream cheese, softened
- 2 cups sugar
- 2 large egg yolks
- 1 teaspoon almond extract (or vanilla if preferred)
- 4-1/2 cups all-purpose flour
- Frosting ingredients:
- 3 tablespoons butter, softened
- 1 tablespoon shortening (NOT butter flavored)
- 1 teaspoon almond extract (or vanilla if preferred)
- 3-1/2 cups confectioners’ sugar
- 4 to 5 tablespoons milk
- Food coloring, optional
- Sprinkles
INSTRUCTIONS
- In a large bowl of an electric mixer, cream 2 cups softened butter, cream cheese and sugar until light and fluffy.
- Beat in egg yolks and almond extract. Gradually beat flour into creamed mixture.
- Divide dough into 4 or 5 sections, shaping each into a disk; wrap in plastic wrap and refrigerate until firm enough to roll, 2 hours or overnight.
- Heat oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit. Bring dough to room temperature. On a lightly floured surface, roll each portion of dough to 1/4-in. thickness. Cut with floured cookie cutters. Place 1 inch apart on baking sheets lined with parchment paper, or greased sheets.
- Bake until set (do NOT brown), 11-13 minutes. They will still be white, not browned. Cool on pans 5 minutes. Remove to wire racks to cool completely.
- Frosting: In a medium bowl, beat butter, shortening and almond extract until blended. Beat in confectioners’ sugar and enough milk to reach spreading consistency; beat until light and fluffy, 3 minutes.
- If using food coloring, separate into small dishes for as many colors as you have. Remember to keep some white if desired. Frost cookies using a small offset spatula and scatter sprinkles over frosting. Let set for a few hours or overnight before stacking between plastic wrap in a plastic container with airtight lid.