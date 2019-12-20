The Secret Ingredient: Best Sugar Cookies to Make for the Holidays

How to make Staci Perry Mergenthal's Cream Cheese Cookie Cutouts

With just a few days left between now and Christmas, you may be scrambling to whip up a nice array of cookies to feed guests in town for the holiday. Food blogger and baker Staci Perry Mergenthal joined the KDLT Today News team in the studio with a simple yet delicious recipe for sugar cookies! (Hint: butter and cream cheese)

Cream cheese cookie cutouts INGREDIENTS 2 cups butter softened

1 package (8 ounces) cream cheese, softened

2 cups sugar

2 large egg yolks

1 teaspoon almond extract (or vanilla if preferred)

4-1/2 cups all-purpose flour

Frosting ingredients:

3 tablespoons butter, softened

1 tablespoon shortening (NOT butter flavored)

1 teaspoon almond extract (or vanilla if preferred)

3-1/2 cups confectioners’ sugar

4 to 5 tablespoons milk

Food coloring, optional

Sprinkles