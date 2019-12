Watertown Boys Get First Win At Unbeaten Harrisburg’s Expense

Arrows Win On The Road 59-45

Share this...



Linkedin

Pinterest



HARRISBURG, S.D. — The Watertown boy’s basketball team picked up their first victory of the season (1-2) at previously unbeaten Harrisburg (2-1), handing the Tigers a 59-45 defeat on Friday evening in Harrisburg. Click on the video viewer for highlights!