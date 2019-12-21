Augustana Splits Basketball Doubleheader With Wayne State

Men Win 74-72, Women Fall 77-67

MEN’S RECAP

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – A four-point play turned an Augustana men’s basketball deficit into a 71-70 lead as the Vikings held off Wayne State 74-72 Saturday inside the Sanford Pentagon.

Dylan LeBrun sank a 3-point basket with 2:50 remaining in the game to knot the score at 70-all. While the ball was in the air, Tyler Riemersma drew a foul putting him on the free throw line. He sank 1-of-2 free throws to give the Vikings a 71-70 lead.

After forcing a tough shot from Wayne State on the ensuing possession, Riemersma scored a fast-break layup for Augustana to push a 73-70 lead. The Wildcats answered back with a pair of free throws, but that is all they would be able to do as the Vikings prevailed 74-72.

Augustana improves to 10-2 on the season and 5-1 in the NSIC while Wayne State falls to 5-10 overall and 2-4 in the loop. The Vikings enter the holiday break tied for first in the NSIC while holding sole possession of first place in the South Division.

Augustana held a lead as large as 13 points in the first half utilizing a 13-3 run to hold a 20-7 lead with 7:53 remaining in the half. The Wildcats would claw back to pull within three at 35-32 at intermission.

Coming out of the locker room, Wayne State used a 9-0 run to eventually build a lead of seven points with 16:13 remaining at 46-39. That set up an exciting finish for the fans inside the Sanford Pentagon that saw each team shoot nearly the same percentage. Augustana shot 45.6 (26-of-57) percent from the field while Wayne State was 45.3 percent (24-of-53).

LeBrun, a sophomore, led the Vikings with 13 points while fellow sophomores Michael Schaefer and Matt Todd totaled 12 and 11 points, respectively. Augustana was led in rebounding by Riemersma, a junior, with nine rebounds who also tallied nine points.

The Vikings sank 12-of-24 shots from 3-point range including three each from LeBrun and Todd.

The Wildcats were led by Nate Mohr with 17 points on 4-of-11 shooting.

WOMEN’S RECAP

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — The Augustana women’s basketball team fought hard but ultimately fell 77-67to Wayne State on Saturday afternoon inside the Sanford Pentagon.

With the loss, the Vikings fall to 6-4 overall and 2-4 in NSIC play, while the Wildcats improve to 9-3 and 4-2 in NSIC play.

The Vikings struggled in the first quarter only shooting 27 percent from the field and 14 percent from deep while the Wildcats came out hot shooting 62.5 percent from the field and sinking 3-of-4 from deep. At the end of the first quarter, WSC held a 23-11.

In the second quarter, Augie still struggled to shoot efficiently from the field, but brought the lead down to single digits after an Aislinn Duffy long ball cut the Wildcat lead to 25-16 with 8:42 remaining before half. The Vikings continued to chip away at the lead in the second quarter bringing it to 29-23 thanks to a pair of free throws from Lauren Sees.

With 6:03 left before half, Sees drained a corner three to cut the lead to its smallest margin of the game thus far at 29-26. Going into the media timeout, the Wildcats held a 32-28 lead and later extended their lead back to seven at 36-29 before going into the halftime break up 39-33. After a rough first quarter, the Vikings outscored Wayne State 22-16 in the second quarter.

Augustana continued to keep things interesting as it gave the game its first tie at 39-39 with 7:38 in the third quarter and later 41-41. McKenzee Zilverberg tied things up at 45-all shortly before the media timeout. A pair of free throws from Hannah Mitby gave Augie its first lead of the game with 3:02 remaining in the third quarter.

Wayne State finished the third quarter on a 6-0 run to take a 57-51 lead into the final quarter of action. The Wildcats scored the first two points of the final quarter to extend their run to 8-0 before an Abby Hora 3-pointer made the score 59-54. Entering the first media timeout of the fourth quarter, WSC held a slim 61-58 lead.

After a Sees jumper in the paint made it a one-point game, the Wildcats used a 7-0 run to build a 70-62 lead with just under two minutes to play. Clutch free throws from Wayne State down the stretch secured a 77-67 victory heading into the Christmas break.

Duffy lead the Vikings with a season-high 18 points and nine rebounds on the afternoon while Hora and Sees chipped in with 16 and 14 points respectively. As a team, the Vikings shot 36.8 percent from the field and 28.6 percent from deep. The Wildcats dominated in the paint with 46 points compared to the Vikings 30. WSC finished with a 46.3 percent clip from the field and 37.5 percent from deep.

Up Next

The Vikings host Southwest Minnesota State on Friday, January 3 at 5:30 p.m. before finishing up the weekend hosting in-town rival Sioux Falls on Saturday at 3:30 p.m.

