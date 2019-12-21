Great Bear Opens for Season

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.-Great Bear Ski Valley opened for the season Friday afternoon and staff say it’s already been a busy weekend. Right now, they have about half of their ski and snowboard runs open and 75 percent of the tubing hill. The bunny hill and terrain park are also open. They hope to open up the rest of the hills once the temperatures drop and they can start making snow again. However, the general manager says they are just excited to finally be open as they’re usually open by early December.

“I haven’t seen a lot of these kids and parents for eight months, so the first couple days are kind of a social hour if you will and it’s great to see the smiles on peoples faces and the kids on the hill,” said Dan Grider.

This year, they added two new rails to the terrain park for everyone to enjoy.

