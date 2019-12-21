Huron Police Looking For Suspected Shooter, Suspects

HURON, S.D. – Authorities in Huron are looking for a suspected shooter, and other suspects after a short car pursuit.

According to a press release, officers tried to stop a vehicle near 13th & Dakota Ave. Friday night. Before coming to a stop, one of the passengers of the car opened fire on police, hitting the cruiser.

The juvenile driver, who was later arrested, drove off, leading officers on a brief chase. He crashed into a snowbank near 10th & Lawnridge. The suspects ran off, and are still at-large.

Police believe one of the suspects, identified as 20-year-old Sa Law Htay, was the one who fired the gun. Authorities are searching for him, and the other passengers.

Police Chief Kevin Van Diepen says there is no danger to the public, but do not contact Sa Law Htay if you see him.

If you have information on Sa Law Htay’s whereabouts, call Huron police at 605-353-8550.