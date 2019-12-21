Local Car Wash Offers ‘Winter Wonder Wash’ Experience

Share this...



Linkedin

Pinterest



SIOUX FALLS, S.D.- This year there won’t be a light show at the Western Mall, so a local car wash is offering up their space. Wednesday, Silverstar Car Wash debuted their Winter Wonder Wash. As folks get their car washed they will experience a synchronized music and light show.

Silverstar partnered with organizers from Christmas at the Western Mall, so people could still enjoy a local light show for a good cause. A dollar will be donated for every car that goes through the wash. The money will go to their Silverstar Community Foundation, which donates money to local charities and local people.

“We’ve already got a couple of local families identified, so once we get kind of through this we are going to sit down with them and see you know what are their needs for this tough season that they are going through right now and hopefully be able to fulfill some of those needs through the donations that we collect,” said Silverstar Regional Manager Andrea Vetos.

The light show is at their East 10th Street location. It starts at 5 p.m. and run until 9 p.m. The display will be up through the 31st.