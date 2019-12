Local Connections Help Morningside Repeat As NAIA National Football Champions

Beat Marian 40-38

GRAMBLING, LA — With several faces that will be familiar to local fans, the Morningside Mustangs are NAIA National Football Champions for the second straight year. The Mustangs dropped Marian 40-38 in a thrilling NAIA Championship Game on Saturday night. Click on the video viewer for highlights!