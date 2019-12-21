SDSU Men Vandalize The Vandals In Non-Conference Finale

SDSU Wins 85-57

BROOKINGS, S.D. — South Dakota State men’s basketball claimed its third-consecutive win Saturday at Frost Arena, topping Idaho 85-57 to wrap up nonleague play.

The Jackrabbits (9-6) had four players with double-digit scoring performances, led by Douglas Wilson’s 18. Alex Arians scored 15, going 6-of-8 from the field, and David Wingett tallied 12 with a trio of 3-pointers.

Matt Dentlinger collected his third career double-double with 12 points and 10 boards. Arians just missed a double-double of his own in a nine-rebound and three-assist performance, adding a career-high five steals.

“I’m really proud of our guys’ effort today,” head coach Eric Henderson said. “They wanted to finish this (nonconference schedule) off right, and I thought their approach was really fantastic. When we have 20 assists and we share the basketball like we did today, and out-rebound them by 20, the outcome is usually in our favor. Also, I’d like to say thank you to Jackrabbit Nation for showing up today. They’re loyal to our team, to all of our teams at South Dakota State, and it’s pretty special.”

SDSU shot 48.4 percent from the field with a season-high 11 3-pointers from eight different Jackrabbits.

The Jacks also scooped a season-high 10 steals, turning 18 Idaho turnovers into a 29-4 advantage in points off turnovers.

The Jackrabbits came out firing from deep, burying five of their first six 3-point attempts while building a 22-13 lead at the under-12 media. SDSU stretched its lead into double figures soon after, and a 9-2 run late in the half helped State go to the locker room with a 43-31 halftime lead.

A 9-2 run out of the locker room pushed the Jackrabbit lead to 52-33 at the 16-minute mark. SDSU played add-on, taking its first 20-point lead of the day (58-38) at 12:09 on a Dentlinger layup.

Idaho cut it to 17 with a scoring burst midway through the half, but would come no closer as South Dakota answered with a 20-6 scoring burst of its own. Wilson had a pair of fast-break layups and a dunk during the spurt, and the Jackrabbits finished the game with consecutive 3-pointers from Owen King, Alou Dillon and Beau Brown.

Game Notes

South Dakota State is 5-4 against Idaho.

David Wingett has buried two or more 3-pointers in nine games.

All available Jackrabbits appeared in action for the second-straight game.

The Jacks were plus-10 in rebounding margin, reaching the 40-board mark for the eighth time.

SDSU’s 16 consecutive home wins is the nation’s fifth-longest active home winning streak.

Up Next

South Dakota State opens Summit League play Sunday at Omaha. The Jackrabbits and Mavericks tip at 4:30 p.m. from Baxter Arena following the women’s game.

-Recap Courtesy SDSU Athletics