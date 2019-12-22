Last-Minute Holiday Shopping Rush in Sioux Falls

Share this...



Linkedin

Pinterest



SIOUX FALLS, S.D.-This year there were six fewer days between Thanksgiving and Christmas meaning less time to shop. So some folks found themselves apart of the last minute holiday shopping rush. Businesses in downtown Sioux Falls were filled with people for last minute shopping. Nancy Savage, the owner of Child’s Play Toys says the weekend before Christmas is always a busy, but fun time.

“I think the best part about it is that there are so many people from out of town that have come back home and they make this a stop on their list of things they want to do and we’ve had so much fun seeing people that we see yearly,” said Savage.

Savage sees many on the hunt for smaller items like stocking stuffers.

“A lot of, I hate to say it, but dads and Uncles and people that are out and about that are like ‘okay I need this for my two year old nephew,’” said Savage.

Some blame their last minute trip on a busy schedule.

“Just haven’t had a chance to really get out, we live in a rural area of the state in Lake Preston,” said Shopper Billie Wallen.

“You forget to buy some things and you realize you need to buy those things, so I’m doing the things I should have done two weeks ago,” said Shopper Joni Soderholm.

Others say it’s a strategic choice.

“Right now is probably the best time to go shopping even though you want everything done ahead of time. There are some deals, there are some good specials out there and people are really in the mood because we are so close to Christmas,” said Shopper Shannon Collins.

Although presents are fun, when it comes down to it folks say they’re most looking forward to some family time this holiday season.

“I think family is important all year round, but we really get to emphasize it at Christmas time,” said Collins.

The National Retail Federation says “Super Saturday” or the Saturday before Christmas continues to be the biggest shopping day of the year.