Sioux Falls Neighborhood Continues Luminary Lane Nearly 60 Years Later

Share this...



Linkedin

Pinterest



SIOUX FALLS

Luminary Lane stretches from 22nd Street to 26th Street on Park, Hawthorne, and Glendale Avenue. Using a paper bag and a candle to make one night a year a little more bright.

Glendale Avenue resident Terry Keill said,

“Luminary Lane is the oldest lane in the city of Sioux Falls, it was started in 1960 by Roger and Ruth Fredrikson. He was a minister over at First Baptist, and they used to go to New Mixico and they would see the luminaries there so they came back here and decided to start it in this neighborhood.”

Terry Keill bought a house on Glendale Avenue 32 years ago, and when she moved there was a letter telling her the rules for Luminary Lane.

Keill said, “They had specific sizes for the bags and we got them at Alick Drug which is no longer here. You have to have a Christmas tree in your picture window, and there can be no cars on the street and you cannot have a car parked in the driveway.”

When new neighbors move in they get the same set of rules, but after all the work is done and the candles are lit it’s time to sit back and enjoy the view.

“My favorite part is just watching the people, and on a nice night like tonight like tonight we will have a lot of foot traffic that people will just get out and just walk through it and It’s really beautiful when you walk through it,” Keill added.

For Keill, this one night every year is just another thing that makes her neighborhood so special.

She said, “This is a neighborhood that I can point to all the houses and tell you who everybody is. This is a huge part of why we moved here.”