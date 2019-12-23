2 Companies Pay Off School District Lunch Debt

PIERRE, S.D.

Two South Dakota companies have paid off all lunch debt in the Pierre School District.

Karber Construction and American Trust Insurance have eliminated a negative balance of about $2,300 in students’ meal accounts.

Mandy Karber says that as a small business, they were simply looking for a way to give back. She says it’s typical of the Pierre community where there are a lot of people willing to help out. American Trust Insurance says it raised about $1,000 with an employee giving campaign.

District business manager Darla Mayer says school officials are grateful for the generous individuals and businesses.