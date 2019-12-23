Democratic Candidate, Sen. Klobuchar Makes Campaign Stop in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS

Minnesota Senator and Democratic Presidential Candidate Amy Klobuchar stopped in Sioux Falls on Monday.

Senator Klobuchar is coming off what many are calling a successful final debate of the year. She continued to push that there are still several issues with healthcare.

Senator Klobuchar said she wants to take on the pharmaceutical industry, something she says she’s done since she got to Washington.

“I truly believe that we must have a candidate that can bring people in and not shut people out. Instead, you want to have someone that actually rises to the challenges that I just discussed. That’s what you have to have. You want to have a leader that doesn’t quit, someone who doesn’t whine,” said Senator Klobuchar.

Senator Klobuchar said she also wants to tackle the cost of education and increase the number of people with degrees. She is the first democratic presidential candidate to make a campaign stop in South Dakota.