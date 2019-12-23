Cousins Appreciates Former Augie Viking CJ Ham

MINNEAPOLIS, MN… An NFL fullback is a very under-appreciated position. But former Augustana Vikings RB CJ Ham is the exception. His teammates fully appreciate what he brings to the team starting with quarterback Kirk Cousins. “I think CJ Ham has continued to show what he’s capable of when the football is in his hands. On a screen pass and in running it… He does a really good job…” Ham has been a great blocker but also a play maker catching screen passes from Cousins, scoring a touchdown earlier in the season.