‘Fit Chic’s’ Healthy Christmas Cocktails

Share this...



Linkedin

Pinterest



SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – There’s nothing like a good, festive cocktail.

From a Tom & Jerry to a classic Gin & Tonic, there’s many options to help ring in the holidays.

However, many of them are high in calories, sugar, carbs–you name it.

So, in order to stay festive, and fit, Annie ‘Fit Chic’ Mello stopped by with some healthy cocktail recipes.