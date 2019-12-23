Hummel’s Expanded Game Has Been Huge For USF

SIOUX FALLS, SD…Those who play with Kaely Hummel all describe her the same way.

“Kaely’s a shooter! You got to stay on her hip. It’s hard to guard her in practice just because she has got such a quick release.” USF Senior Forward Anna Goodhope says.

The Iowa native is the first to agree, honing her skill through a meticulous routine that followed her from Cherokee High School.

“Been in the gym my whole life! And even my teammates, right away, they’re always just like shoot the ball when you’re open! Shoot it! So just having that confidence from my coach and my teammates is a huge part.” USF Senior Guard Kaely Hummel says.

It certainly would have been easy for Kaely to stay in that lane after a solid freshman year, yet a challenge from her coaches led to change.

“Freshman year I was kind of just a big shooter, just chilling on the three point line. Traphagen mostly saw me as a shooter. I think as the years went on I think I just developed my game. Working on getting to the line, that’s a big goal of mine. Personally and individually, I want to get to the free throw line, whether that is pull-up jumpers or whatever gets me to the rim.” Kaely says.

Helping Hummel take off. While she remains one of the deadliest shooters in the NSIC, Hummel’s improved in all of those facets each year to the point where she’s now the third leading scorer in the conference at nearly 18 points per game.

“I think one word that I’d use is probably growth. Just watching her turn herself, probably, from a shooter into a scorer. But that’s all hard work. The kid is in the gym every day.” USF Head Coach Travis Traphagen says.

Describing the kind of player Kaely is may be easy.

Defending against her is far more complex.

In Sioux Falls, Zach Borg, KDLT Sports.