New Workspace Opening for Women in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.-There’s a new space opening in Sioux Falls designed for women.

Jen Kolb knows how difficult it can be to balance mom life and work life. So she’s working on opening a place she calls “The Kitchen.”

“I have two small children and was running into times where childcare would fall through or there were times where I just wouldn’t be able to make it into work if one of them was sick or something like that and so I felt like I needed a space where I can continue to work and get my stuff done,” said Kolb.

The space is empty right now, but once it opens Kolb has plans for how she wants it to look.

“It’s kind of what you would think of as like a coffee shop type set up, where there’s all different kinds of seating, everybody can just kind of come in, find a spot and get the work done that they need to do,” said Kolb.

A big aspect of The Kitchen will be the ability to collaborate with other women.

“I think women really crave connection and they’re able to really build themselves and their businesses and their work up through connecting with other women,” said Kolb.

Coming from the construction industry that was male dominated, Kolb realizes how important that can be.

“I have been lucky to have a lot of supportive females in my life and I’ve seen the impact that’s had on me and I just felt like everyone needed a little bit of that,” said Kolb.

The Kitchen will also offer two conference rooms, a coffee bar and healthy snacks, a nursing room and a day care option.

“Like a gym day care concept. You’ll drop your child off in the other room to play and be with the other kids and then you stay on premise to get your work done while they’re here,” said Kolb.

Kolb says at The Kitchen all women are welcome.

“Whether or not you’re a mom, if you’re an employee, if you own a business or side hustle you’re working on there’s really something for everybody here,” said Kolb.

There will also be events and educational opportunities. Kolb plans to open The Kitchen in February. It’s located off of south Racket Drive in Sioux Falls. Women can already sign up for a membership at the thekitchensf.com.