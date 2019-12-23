Sanford Health Announces Top 2019 Baby Names

Pexel

Share this...



Linkedin

Pinterest



It’s always one of the most popular stories of the year, the list of top baby names in 2019.

Sanford Health released its most popular names of the year.

Evelyn topped the list for girls names, followed by Madelyn, Addison, Charlotte, Harper, and Hazel. This year, Emma slipped out of the top five.

For boys names, Liam topped the list with Oliver, Adam, Benjamin, and Carter following. Liam was in the top five in 2016 and 2017. It also reached number two in 2014.