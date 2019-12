Sioux Falls Police Investigating Weekend Stabbing

Share this...



Linkedin

Pinterest



SIOUX FALLS

Police are investigating an incident that led to a man being stabbed in the face over the weekend in Sioux Falls.

Police were called to 1oth Street and Minnesota Avenue at around 9 p.m. Sunday. A 37-year-old victim reported three people assaulted him and stabbed him.

The victim was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

No arrests have been made and authorities did not release a description of the suspects.